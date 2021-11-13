 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb blast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Police officers inspect a bomb blast site. Photo: File
Police officers inspect a bomb blast site. Photo: File

BAJAUR: Two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast Saturday morning, confirmed police. 

DPO Abdul Samad Khan said the bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers. 

Khan revealed the bomb blast had been conducted via remote control device, adding that law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity. 

Two police personnel among five injured in Quetta blast

In another incident of terrorism, at least five people, including two police personnel of Eagle Squad, were injured in an explosion in Quetta on Saturday.

Confirming the report, police said that five people suffered injuries when a bomb exploded in the Nawa Killi area of Quetta today. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad also arrived in the area. The police officials said that a locally-made device, containing 3-4 kilograms of explosive material, was affixed to a motorcycle and was detonated by remote control. The blast was aimed at targeting the personnel of police’s Eagle Squad, claimed the officials.   

More From Pakistan:

80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia

80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia
PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions

PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions
Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge

Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge
IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure

IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure
Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’

Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’
Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar

Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar
Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP

Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP
Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary
PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him

Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan

Latest

view all