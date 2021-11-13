Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb blast

Police officers inspect a bomb blast site. Photo: File

BAJAUR: Two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast Saturday morning, confirmed police.

DPO Abdul Samad Khan said the bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers.

Khan revealed the bomb blast had been conducted via remote control device, adding that law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity.

Two police personnel among five injured in Quetta blast

In another incident of terrorism, at least five people, including two police personnel of Eagle Squad, were injured in an explosion in Quetta on Saturday.

Confirming the report, police said that five people suffered injuries when a bomb exploded in the Nawa Killi area of Quetta today. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.



Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad also arrived in the area. The police officials said that a locally-made device, containing 3-4 kilograms of explosive material, was affixed to a motorcycle and was detonated by remote control. The blast was aimed at targeting the personnel of police’s Eagle Squad, claimed the officials.