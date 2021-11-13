 
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Taylor Swift has fans grabbing tissues with 'All Too Well' short film: Watch Here

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

American singer Taylor Swift has left fans all too emotional with her much-awaited 13-minute short film over hit song All Too Well.

The song features in Taylor's new version of re-released album Red and is written and directed by the songstress herself.

Before the video officially premiered on YouTube, Swift held a private fan screening in New York City, where she joined the project's stars, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien.

The singer told the viewers to "feel your feelings."

The short film is shot by cinematographer Rina Yang and is allegedly based on the singer's breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

