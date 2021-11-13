Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Travis Scott hasn’t stepped out of his house in Houston since the horrific incident at Astroworld music festival, TMZ revealed.

The rapper’s attorney, Ed McPherson told the outlet that Scott seems 'devastated' after the loss of nine lives in the crowd surge.

McPherson stated, “The fact that it did happen to Houston which he loves and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating.”

The outlet quoted, “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.”

The lawyer also mentioned that the Antidote song-maker is worried about the bereaved families and performing on stage any soon is definitely not on his mind.

“I don’t think Travis is thinking [about] performing at this point,” he continued. “That’s the last thing on his mind right now.”

Meanwhile, it should be added that the rapper’s house is constantly being guarded by security, only allowing the attorney to enter.