Sarfaraz Ahmed consoles crying kid who blames Hassan Ali for Pakistan loss

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and a child crying after Pakistan's loss to Australia. Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed consoled a child who, left heartbroken after Pakistan's loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final, blamed Hassan Ali for the defeat.

In a video that went viral on social media, a child, clad in the Pakistan team jersey, could be seen sobbing profusely after Pakistan lost the crunch match.

"Ibrahim, has Pakistan lost? What can we do now? Who's fault is it that we lost?" says a person to the child.

"Hassan Ali," responds the child, in between sobs.

"Oho, what should we do now?" asks the person.

"Remove Hassan Ali from the team," says the child. "Hassan Ali [gave away fours] and also bowled wide balls," he added, sobbing still.

The video caught former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's eye, who consoled the child via a tweet and also defended his teammate.

"No, beta. Do not cry like that, your tears are very valuable for us," tweeted Sarfaraz. "Teams neither win nor lose based on the efforts of a single person. This is a team game, my darling, yesterday was not our today. God bless you, always be happy," he wrote.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, under whose leadership Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy — a tournament in which Hassan Ali performed brilliantly — had also tweeted in support of the bowler after a section of social media had lashed out him for dropping Matthew Wade.

Wade went on to hit a couple of sixes in that very same over, seeing the Aussies through to the final of the T20 World Cup.