 
sports
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarfaraz Ahmed consoles crying kid who blames Hassan Ali for Pakistan loss

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and a child crying after Pakistans loss to Australia. Photo: File
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and a child crying after Pakistan's loss to Australia. Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed consoled a child who, left heartbroken after Pakistan's loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final, blamed Hassan Ali for the defeat. 

In a video that went viral on social media, a child, clad in the Pakistan team jersey, could be seen sobbing profusely after Pakistan lost the crunch match. 

"Ibrahim, has Pakistan lost? What can we do now? Who's fault is it that we lost?" says a person to the child. 

"Hassan Ali," responds the child, in between sobs. 

"Oho, what should we do now?" asks the person. 

"Remove Hassan Ali from the team," says the child. "Hassan Ali [gave away fours] and also bowled wide balls," he added, sobbing still. 

The video caught former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's eye, who consoled the child via a tweet and also defended his teammate. 

"No, beta. Do not cry like that, your tears are very valuable for us," tweeted Sarfaraz. "Teams neither win nor lose based on the efforts of a single person. This is a team game, my darling, yesterday was not our today. God bless you, always be happy," he wrote. 

Sarfaraz Ahmed, under whose leadership Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy — a tournament in which Hassan Ali performed brilliantly — had also tweeted in support of the bowler after a section of social media had lashed out him for dropping Matthew Wade. 

Wade went on to hit a couple of sixes in that very same over, seeing the Aussies through to the final of the T20 World Cup. 

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in blockbuster final tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in blockbuster final tomorrow
Former, current Indian cricketers speak on Warner-Hafeez controversy

Former, current Indian cricketers speak on Warner-Hafeez controversy
Hassan Ali's wife issues clarification on 'threats' to family

Hassan Ali's wife issues clarification on 'threats' to family
'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan

'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan
Pak vs BD: National squad arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series

Pak vs BD: National squad arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series
Indian doctor who treated Rizwan terms his recovery ‘a miracle’

Indian doctor who treated Rizwan terms his recovery ‘a miracle’
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation
Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final

Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final
'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat

'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat
T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence

T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence
Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia

Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf

Latest

view all