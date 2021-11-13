 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Terrorists suffer 'heavy losses' in Balochistan operation

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Terrorists suffered "heavy losses" during an operation conducted by security forces in Balochistan's Hoshab area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, the ISPR said.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," read the statement by the military's media wing.

"During the engagement, two soldiers, Sepoy Ramzan, resident of District Sargodha, and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal, resident of District Swabi, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly," the statement added.

ISPR further stated that in another related incident, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnam Ullah resident of District Lakki Marwat embraced shahadat

"Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it said.

