 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Rajkumar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead
Rajkumar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is asking his ladylove Patralekhaa for marriage in a conventional manner.

The White Tiger star went down on one knee during his engagement ceremony with the actor on Saturday night. The up-close event was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan and fellow actor Saqib Saleem.

“Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” asks Rajkummar Rao in a viral video, inviting Patralekhaa to also bend down to sit and ask, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” The lovebirds then exchange rings and head over for a dance performance.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expected to tie the knot around friends and family in November.

More From Showbiz:

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting her second child with Abhishek Bachchan?

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting her second child with Abhishek Bachchan?
Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'

Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'
Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar

Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar
Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday

Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday
Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here
Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away
Manzar Sehbai did not think about 'what will people say' while marrying Samina Ahmed

Manzar Sehbai did not think about 'what will people say' while marrying Samina Ahmed
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding
Alia Bhatt shows off adorable screensaver of her cosying up to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shows off adorable screensaver of her cosying up to Ranbir Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut is willing to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom remarks

Kangana Ranaut is willing to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom remarks
9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video

9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan:' Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video

Latest

view all