Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

Rajkumar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is asking his ladylove Patralekhaa for marriage in a conventional manner.

The White Tiger star went down on one knee during his engagement ceremony with the actor on Saturday night. The up-close event was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan and fellow actor Saqib Saleem.

“Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” asks Rajkummar Rao in a viral video, inviting Patralekhaa to also bend down to sit and ask, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” The lovebirds then exchange rings and head over for a dance performance.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expected to tie the knot around friends and family in November.