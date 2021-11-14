 
When Ranveer Singh narrated his first meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'I almost went flat!'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage is three-years strong today and fans are recalling the time when the duo first met in 2012.

Speaking in an interview, Ranveer Singh disclosed his thoughts the first time he saw Deepika at an award ceremony in Macau. 

"The first time I saw her, I almost went flat!' Ranveer also revealed that the diva was wearing a silver dress that day.

When a fan asked on Twitter, “How can you remember something that happened so long ago, so well?” and Ranveer replied, “How can one possibly forget that sight?!

In a similar instant, Deepika shared her first impression of Ranveer Singh on the sets of Yash Raj films.

“I was at YashRaj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me.’” laughed Deepika.

When the couple started first started dating, they were shooting for film Ram-Leela with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recalled Deepika.

“Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward and he said, ‘Oh, there’s a crab stuck in your mouth,’ and I said, ‘Then take it out’. That moment all three of us won’t forget,” Deepika concluded.


