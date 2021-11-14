 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab police arrest two suspects in 80-year-old woman's rape case

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Photo: Twitter/@OfficialDPRPP
Photo: Twitter/@OfficialDPRPP

  • Suspects arrested on Punjab IGP's directives.
  • IGP directs Toba Tek Singh district police officer to monitor the case personally
  • An 80-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to rape in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab.

Toba Tek Singh district police arrested the prime suspect, along with his accomplice, for allegedly raping an elderly woman, Punjab Police said Sunday.

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab Thursday night, it emerged on Saturday.

The arrests were made as per the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan. 

IGP Khan has directed Toba Tek Singh district police officer to monitor the case in a personal capacity in order to get strict punishments for the culprits from relevant courts.

The incident

According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh on Thursday night.

A vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, said the investigation officer.

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.

People staged a demonstration against the incident. However, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.

More From Pakistan:

‘Good news soon' about IMF programme: Shaukat Tarin

‘Good news soon' about IMF programme: Shaukat Tarin
Immediately stop airing Noor Mukadam CCTV footage, PEMRA instructs TV channels

Immediately stop airing Noor Mukadam CCTV footage, PEMRA instructs TV channels
Nazim Jokhio’s phone recovered near PPP lawmaker's farmhouse in Karachi

Nazim Jokhio’s phone recovered near PPP lawmaker's farmhouse in Karachi
Objections on electoral reforms bill may be result of rifts in allied parties: Fawad Chaudhry

Objections on electoral reforms bill may be result of rifts in allied parties: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for second consecutive day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for second consecutive day
Kabul mediating between Pakistan govt and banned TTP, says Muttaqi

Kabul mediating between Pakistan govt and banned TTP, says Muttaqi
Terrorists suffer 'heavy losses' in Balochistan operation

Terrorists suffer 'heavy losses' in Balochistan operation
Khursheed Shah's son released on bail after 5 months

Khursheed Shah's son released on bail after 5 months
PDM will 'win the war for Pakistan's survival', Fazl tells govt

PDM will 'win the war for Pakistan's survival', Fazl tells govt
Details of agreement with TLP to be unveiled within 10 days, Shaikh Rasheed claims

Details of agreement with TLP to be unveiled within 10 days, Shaikh Rasheed claims
The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China

The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China
Nawaz, Fazl agree in phone call to step up pressure on govt: sources

Nawaz, Fazl agree in phone call to step up pressure on govt: sources

Latest

view all