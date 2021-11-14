Punjab police arrest two suspects in 80-year-old woman's rape case

Photo: Twitter/@OfficialDPRPP

Suspects arrested on Punjab IGP's directives.

IGP directs Toba Tek Singh district police officer to monitor the case personally

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to rape in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab.

Toba Tek Singh district police arrested the prime suspect, along with his accomplice, for allegedly raping an elderly woman, Punjab Police said Sunday.

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab Thursday night, it emerged on Saturday.



The arrests were made as per the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

IGP Khan has directed Toba Tek Singh district police officer to monitor the case in a personal capacity in order to get strict punishments for the culprits from relevant courts.

The incident

According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh on Thursday night.



A vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, said the investigation officer.

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.

People staged a demonstration against the incident. However, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.