When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!

Rani says she developed a crush on the Khans after watching them in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and DDLJ

Bollywood superstars Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan can add Rani Mukerji to the long list of girls who’ve had major crushes on them!

In a recent appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Rani revealed how nervous she was while romancing the two Khans in Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because of the huge crushes she had developed after watching their films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

“I was 16-17 at the time and I had watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the big screen. Aamir made my heart beat faster after I watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and I developed a crush on Shah Rukh after DDLJ,” she said.

The Bunty Aur Babli star also shared a hilarious story about how she kept staring at Aamir’s shoelaces instead of looking in his eyes for a romantic scene. “I was scared that I might fall in love!” she said.

She went on to joke how comfortable she is now, more than two decades into her career.

“Now I have learnt so well that I can romance even a tree if need be,” she quipped.