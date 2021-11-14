 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Web Desk

Aus vs NZ: New Zealand score 136 runs in 16 overs at loss of 2 wickets

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. — ICC
Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the much-awaited Men's T20 Final match today (Sunday), which is taking place in Dubai. Australia has won the toss and decided to field first.

The two teams had played a match together only once before in the T20 World Cup history when New Zealand defeated Australia by 8 runs in India.

Neither Australia nor New Zealand have won the T20 tournament before, so whoever wins today will lift the T20 trophy for the very first time. 

Displaying an impressive start, New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill struck a four on the very second ball of the first over but lost their first wicket at 28 runs when Daryl Mitchell was sent back to the pavilion by Josh Hazlewood towards the end of the 3rd over.

New Zealand lost their second wicket in the 11th over after opening batter Martin Guptill was dismissed by Adam Zampa's bowl after scoring 28 runs. By this time, the team had scored 76 runs. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson completed his half-century as the team scored a total of 108 runs in 14 overs. 

By the end of the 16th over, New Zealand had scored 136 runs at the loss of 2 wickets. 


Playing IX

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c.), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult 


Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title

Babar Azam pens heartwarming reply to 'kind letter' by 'future captain'

Hassan Ali more disappointed than fans on his performance

Saudi Arabia launches first women's football league

Did PCB give 'over exposure' to Pakistan team on social media?

Why was Mohammad Rizwan carrying a pillow en route to Bangladesh?

Is there a possibility of a Pakistan-India bilateral series? Here's what ICC's Allardice thinks

In meeting at Fawad Chaudhry’s house, truce reached between Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz

Shahid Afridi makes bold statement about Virat Kohli's captaincy

Sarfaraz Ahmed consoles crying kid who blames Hassan Ali for Pakistan loss

Pakistanis band together in support for Hassan Ali after shameful Indian media coverage

