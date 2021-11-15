 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Olivia Munn facing new ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit over worker's death: report

The family of Olivia Munn’s late contractor has filed a lawsuit in light of his allegedly ‘wrongful death’.

According to the report, that’s been obtained by TMZ, the contractor’s next of kin are seeking payment of damages.

In the lawsuit, both Munn and her mother Kim Schmid have been named.

The contractor, Celso Merida, died during his fourth day on the job, fixing Munn’s roof. He later succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

His cause of death has been ruled to be blunt force trauma and according to the documents obtained, he was hired by Ms. Schmid’s unlicensed contractor named Fernando.

The suit alleges Ms Schmid and Munn were ‘negligent in pawning work off’ and added an ‘unreasonable risk of injury’ while doing so. 

