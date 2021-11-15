'Unfair decision': Shoaib Akhtar criticises ICC for not naming Babar Azam Player of the Tournament

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: file

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to name David Warner as the Player of the Tournament for the ICC T20 World Cup.

What Akhtar, and millions of others around the globe wanted, was for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to be named the Player of the Tournament award for his stellar batting throughout the T20 World Cup.

"Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure," tweeted Shoaib Akhtar.

Babar Azam made the most runs in the tournament, scoring an impressive 303 runs at an average of 60.60 while Warner came in second, scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16.

Another Pakistani, Mohammad Rizwan, came in at number three by scoring 281 runs at an average of 70.25.

Australia clinch maiden T20 title

Australia made history Sunday night by winning their first T20 World Cup when the Kangaroos trounced New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the final.

Australian batter Mitchell Marsh was declared the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77.



Australia had won the toss and decided to field first.



The two teams had played a match together only once before in the T20 World Cup history when New Zealand defeated Australia by 8 runs in India.