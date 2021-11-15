 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa spotted at a bar in London

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa spotted at a bar in London  Photo Credit:DailyMail
Priyanka Chopra looked winter ready as she was spotted at a bar in London on Saturday, and surprisingly, Jason Momoa was also present there.

Fans were almost left curious as the report surfaced online however presence of the two stars at a same place on November 13 was a mere coincidence.

Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Matrix: Resurrection in the UK, was pictured leaving the Chiltern Firehouse, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actor was also seen at the same venue, wearing crème shirt and trouser as he goofed around with his pal.

The Bollywood Desi Girl donned a casual outfit, featuring a plain black shirt and a same-coloured blazer.

Adding a bit of twist in her look, Chopra paired her outfit with a grey checked pants and basic black boots while her hairs fell perfectly around her shoulder. 


