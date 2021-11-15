 
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's wedding invitation has leaked online and it spills all the details about the actor's nuptials with beau Patralkehaa.

In the viral photo shared by a fan page, netizens could spot the actor's wedding card in green, marking his big day on November 15.

"Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh," read the card.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The duo have been dating since 2010.

