BTS wins big with four awards at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Lo and Behold! BTS is making waves in the music industry as it recently won most trophies that any other artist at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, (EMAs).

The South Korean boy band stole the spotlight at the prestigious annual event on November 14 where many big stars of music industry were spotted.

Remaining at the top of the rest, BTS bagged four awards at the show, only followed by Ed Sheeran who was awarded with two honours.

The world-famous boy band won Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, Best Group and Best Pop act of the year awards.

The group not only won over its fellow Korean artists but also left behind many famed international artists including Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers and Little Mix.

Meanwhile, a new K-pop girl group Aespa also managed to win big at EMAs as it bagged the award for Best Korean Act category.