Former GB top judge had asked me for an extension I didn't give: Saqib Nisar

A file photo of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar says report about him 'contrary to facts'.

Nisar accuses former GB chief justice Rana Shamim of asking for an extension as chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shamim responds, says Saqib Nisar had no authority to extend his tenure.

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar has rubbished allegations levelled against him by ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan apex court Rana Shamim of giving instructions to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail till the general elections.

Shamim had stated in a notarised affidavit that he had been witness to then CJP Saqib Nisar’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections, as per a report in The News.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he [Saqib Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” this is what is said in the affidavit of the former top judge of GB, talking about the then top judge of Pakistan.

According to the document, Shamim’s statement was given under oath before the Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021. The affidavit, duly notarised, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit Baltistan as well as an image of his NIC card. The notary public stamped the affidavit and recorded that it was “sworn under oath before me” on Nov 10, 2021.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the July 25, 2018 general elections. Their lawyers had moved court for suspension of the conviction but the case, after initial hearings, was postponed till last week of July.

But former chief justice Saqib Nisar, when approached, categorically denied that he had ever directed any of his subordinate judges in connection with any judicial order whether it pertained to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz or anyone else.

In his response, the former CJP said that the news reported about him "contradicts the facts", adding that he would not respond to the "white lies" levelled against him by ex-GB chief justice Rana Shamim.

Nisar accused Shamim of asking for an extension as the chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan. Nisar added that he had denied him the extension.

"At one point in time, Rana Shamim also complained to me about not getting the extension," he said.

"It is not wise to respond to every lie," he added.

Former chief justice GB apex court Rana Shamim sticks to his story

But Shamim has not taken back his allegations.

Sticking to his statement, the ex-GB CJ responded that former CJP Saqib Nisar had no authority to extend his [Shamim's] tenure.

Talking to Geo News, Shamim said that he would stick to everything he had said. He said that Saqib Nisar was a guest of his in Gilgit. "I did not spend any government money on Saqib Nisar's visit to Gilgit," he said.

He further said that he did not feel any need to ask for an extension in his tenure and that the former CJP had no authority to extend his tenure as per law. "Who is Saqib Nisar to give me an extension?" he asked.

Rana Shamim added that he could not say when and to whom the affidavit was given, but that the Supreme Courts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are not subordinate to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that it is the prerogative of the prime minister to give an extension to the chief justice in the Supreme Court of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.