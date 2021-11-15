Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Akshay Kumar's fans are on cloud nine as his much-awaited film, Prithviraj’s teaser was just unveiled.

The film which is slated to release on January 2022 features a gripping saga between Kumar, playing the valiant emperor, and Sanjay Dutt who will be seen as merciless invader.

The teaser gives an enthralling ride in to the epic battle, showing the Housefull actor in his armour and Dutt’s iconic tense expressions.

Making her debut in Bollywood, Manushi Chillar is also seen in the film’s first look, dressed up as a bride.

Taking to Twitter, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

“Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22,” read the Tweet.

Meanwhile, the Laxmii actor opened up in a press release, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear.”

“We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” he concluded.