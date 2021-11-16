PTI senator Faisal Vawda wants ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to be flogged, hanged in public

PTI Senator Faisal Vawda speaks to the press. Photo: Twitter

Former federal minister and senior PTI leader Dr Faisal Vawda Monday demanded Rana Shamim, the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, be flogged and hanged in public.

Rana Shamim had levelled serious allegations against the former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Mian Saqib Nisar, alleging that he had been witness to Nisar issuing directives to a high court judge to not issue bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz before general elections 2018.

The minister, speaking during a private show, lashed out at Shamim, saying that judges "tremble" while issuing verdicts against hardened criminals but freely issue statements otherwise.



"The nation has witnessed this in Peshawar where scores of hardcore criminals were released," he lamented.

He said the retired judge should be flogged and hanged in public, adding that the judges who malign the judiciary and the courts should be treated in this manner.

The PTI senator said judges such as the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan were paving the way for chaos in society. He said this is why it is important to punish such judges.

Vawda raised doubts over the former judge's allegations, wondering why he had not come forward at the time of the incident. He said there are many people in several departments who come forth with scintillating allegations after retirement, dubbing them "shameless and disgraceful."

He turned his guns on Shamim again, describing him as “an absconder for filing an affidavit in London after retirement." Referring to Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, the PTI leader wondered how Pakistanis would feel after witnessing "honest judges" being maligned in such a manner.

He said some elements acting on behalf of hostile countries were maligning Pakistan's institutions and pitting them against each other. He listed Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, Judge Arshad Malik, and now CJ Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim of the same ilk, alleging that money had stirred their conscience.

Vawda claims Shamim benefitted from Nawaz Sharif

The former PTI minister levelled serious allegations against Rana Shamim, claiming that the ex-GB chief justice had benefitted from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's generosity.

He said that the PML-N supremo had appointed him in 2015, and his son was also appointed to the post of the advocate general.

Vawda said that a person, appointed during the Nawaz Sharif government, who was scared of giving verdicts against hardcore criminals, must now be punished for making sweeping statements against honest judges for "tainting" the whole judiciary.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar refutes allegations

A report in The News had stated that then CJP Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 General Elections.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” this is what is stated in the affidavit of the former top judge of GB talking about the then chief justice of Pakistan.

However, when contacted, the former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, denied the allegations.

Nisar had said the report is "contrary to the facts", adding that he would not respond to the "white lies" levelled against him by ex-GB chief justice Rana Shamim.

The ex-CJP had also shot back at the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, alleging that Shamim had asked him for an extension as the chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan which he had denied.

"It is not wise to respond to every lie," he had added.

