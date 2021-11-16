 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception
Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh and shared a sneak peek from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media.

The couple's regal look in the first photo from their wedding reception has captivated fans. 

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present at the wedding reception. He also exchanged his blessings to the couple, and penned a note in Hindi and wishing them good luck.

The Roohi star took to Instagram and shared pictures and video snippets from the star-studded ceremony where  Rajkummar danced to Shahrukh Khan's song Dil se along with Patralekhaa.

Further on he penned a loving note for his beloved “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic),” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo.

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception


More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back one again

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back one again
Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony
Kavita Kaushik takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Padma Shri withdrawal

Kavita Kaushik takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Padma Shri withdrawal

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation
‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Raqesh Bapat addresses abrupt exit from show

‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Raqesh Bapat addresses abrupt exit from show
Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love

Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love
Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’
Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’
Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release
Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Latest

view all