Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh and shared a sneak peek from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media.

The couple's regal look in the first photo from their wedding reception has captivated fans.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present at the wedding reception. He also exchanged his blessings to the couple, and penned a note in Hindi and wishing them good luck.

The Roohi star took to Instagram and shared pictures and video snippets from the star-studded ceremony where Rajkummar danced to Shahrukh Khan's song Dil se along with Patralekhaa.

Further on he penned a loving note for his beloved “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic),” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo.



