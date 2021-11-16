MQM-P decides to support govt on using EVMs in next elections

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq. — PID/File

Aminul Haq confirms MQM-P will support govt over new legislation proposed in joint session of Parliament.

Minister says this decision was taken after consultation with coordination committee.

MQM-P will support government on EVMs bill.

ISLAMABAD: The MQM-P has decided to support the government on the EVM bill in the joint sitting of Parliament scheduled to be held tomorrow (November 17).



Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq on Tuesday confirmed that MQM-P will support the government over the new legislation proposed in the joint session.

"This decision was taken after consultation with the coordination committee," Haq said, mentioning that the party was briefed on electronic voting machines by the defederal science and technology minister a day earlier.

He further added that on their request, a bill regarding Hyderabad University and the census will also be presented in the joint meeting.

Ministry of Science and Technology briefs MQM-P on EVMs

The science and technology ministry had failed to convince the government's ally MQM-P on the use of EVMs in the next elections, Geo News had reported earlier.

Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz had briefed an MQM-P delegation on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter had said that the briefing couldn't satisfy the delegation on the use of EVMs, therefore, the decision to continue consultations on the matter was made.

When asked if the EVMs will avoid rigging or facilitate digital rigging in the polling process, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi had said that the government has only partially briefed the allied parties regarding the use of EVMs.

He had also said that briefings regarding EVMs will continually take place.

Siddiqi was speaking to the media after the briefing.

The government has decided to convene a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, November 17 as it continues its efforts to coax political allies PML-Q and the MQM-P to rein in their support for the bills it plans to table on EVMs, NAB and other issues.