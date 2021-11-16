 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Sindh relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for weddings, markets

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Photo of a wedding hall. — Facebook

  • Sindh Home Department says markets will remain open until 10pm from now on
  • Shrines will also remain open.
  • New relaxed rules will stay in place until November 30. 

The Government of Sindh has decided to further relax COVID-19 restrictions in the province, a notification from the Sindh Home Department said Tuesday.

Per the notification, the wedding venues will now be allowed to host 500 people for indoor events, while 1,000 individuals will be permitted to attend outdoor events. 

The notification further clarified that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend both indoor and outdoor events. 

Aside from wedding halls, the home department said markets will remain open until 10pm from now on, while shrines will also remain open.

The new relaxed rules will stay in place until November 30. 

It should be recalled that on September 3, the home department had imposed new restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad related to wedding venues in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

At that time, outdoor wedding events were not allowed to have more than 300 guests, while events had to be wound up by 10pm. 

