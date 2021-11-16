 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Rizwan high praise for 'incredible' sketch by young boy

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Mohammad Rizwans sketch (L) and the young artist, Farhan Ali Macholvi, behind it. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan's sketch (L) and the young artist, Farhan Ali Macholvi, behind it. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Mohammad Rizwan

Power hitter Mohammad Rizwan was all praise on Tuesday for a young boy who drew a sketch of the Pakistan batter.

"Farhan Ali Macholvi, this is incredible," wrote Rizwan on Twitter, as he thanked him for his "love and support".

Rizwan referred to the boy as "the pride of our Gilgit-Baltistan".

The star cricketer said he "strongly believes" that Pakistan's "real assets are children".

"They will build a strong Pakistan," he said.

Rizwan went on to wish that the boy keeps doing what he loves.

The sketch shows Rizwan in the team's green jersey, waving at fans, as he walks by with a bat tucked under his arm, helmet in hand.

Although Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup semi-final to Australia, who went on to become the champions for 2021, there has been an outpouring of affection for the players.

Most recently, an eight-year-old boy wrote a heartwarming letter to skipper Babar Azam, praising the team's performance in the tournament.

The boy also requested the skipper send over the team's autographs.

Babar replied to the young fan, promising him his request would be fulfilled. He went a step further to state that he cannot wait to get the autograph of the young boy, whom he referred to as "future captain".

