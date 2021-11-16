Keeping political rivalry aside, Hamza Shahbaz visits Shujaat Hussain at hospital

Hamza also met and inquired about the well-being of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Political rivals PML-N and PML-Q seem to be bridging the gap between their parties as PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza Shahbaz, visited PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the hospital to inquire about his health, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Hamza also met and inquired about the well-being of Shujaat’s brother and Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who was also present on the occasion.

Elahi, in response, thanked Hamza for his gesture of goodwill.

While talking to Shujaat’s son Saalik Hussain, Hamza said that Shujaat is a senior politician and a “very fine man”, as he prayed for his health and complete recovery.

“Our relation of respect towards the family of Chaudhry brothers will always remain the same,” said Hamza, per the report.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made phone calls to Saalik to ask about Shujaat’s health.

Nawaz said that Shujaat is a “symbol of elegance” while Maryam said that she is praying for his speedy recovery.

Shahbaz Sharif had also called Saalik to inquire about Shujaat’s health on Monday.