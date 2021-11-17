 
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Saif Ali Khan shares son Taimur's obsession with being a 'bad guy': 'I want to rob the bank'

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan is touching upon his elder son Taimur's desire to 'rob a bank.'

Speaking with Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukherjee, Saif shared that Taimur's obsession with swords has increased specially after watching film Tanhaji.

"Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. He's like (imitates Taimur growling with a sword in hand)." Laughing, Rani said, "That's what the best thing to do for him right now."

"No, I have no idea what we're doing. Just hoping for the best." He then continued, "I keep saying, 'This is the good guy, this is the role' but he's like 'I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone's money'."

Saif then revealed that he hands over Taimur to wife Kareena Kapoor when things get out of his control.

"He's going in another direction", laughed Rani to which Saif replied, "It's a thought that but ya." He also said, "I just hand over to his mother (Kareena Kapoor) and say 'Please sort this out, please sort this out'."

