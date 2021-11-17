 
'Momin is imprinted on my mind': Faysal Quraishi talks about new 7th Sky project

Actor Faysal Quraishi is speaking about the magic of Dil-e-Momin - his upcoming project on Geo TV.

The star, who has worked with 7th Sky Entertainment on a number of projects, is joining Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi yet again for another groundbreaking project.

Speaking about his character, Faysal Quraishi revealed that he is utterly inspired by Momin- the role he essays onscreen.

"The character himself is written so beautifully, I was crying when I first read the script," shares Faysal.

“It has been three months since we have wrapped up the shoot for the drama and and each and everything about Momin has stayed with me," added the actor.


Faysal continued,"Momin is imprinted on my mind, it can’t leave me now, I feel like completely transformed into Momin”

Speaking about 7th Sky Entertainment, Faysal gushed over the production house's execution.

"It’s my 4th project with 7th Sky. I love their execution of 7th Sky, I didn’t know the their team daily sits and discusses and see the projects," concluded Faysal.

