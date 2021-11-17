 
Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she does 'most gratifying' work

Kangana Ranaut treated her fans with a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of her maiden production, Tiku weds Sheru.

The Queen star on Wednesday uploaded an Instagram story showing Ranaut doing hard work as she gives her best to make the project an outstanding one.

Dressed up in an adorable lovely pink outfit, the star is joined with her crew members as she indulged herself in the ‘most gratifying work’.

The actor wrote on the picture, “Most gratifying is to be a worker on the sets...BTS for Tiku Weds Sheru....”

Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from Tiku Weds Sheru as she does most gratifying work

On the day Ranaut received the Padma Shri awards, the Thalaivi actor unveiled the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer.

She reflected on her amazing experience, 'Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me”

“Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins” the caption read.


