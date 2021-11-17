Kartik Aaryan says cruel remarks have great impact on his family

Kartik Aaryan says cruel remarks have a great impact on his family

Kartik Aaryan recently addressed choosing films and how scathing comments impact his family.

During an interview on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, the actor shed light on his life experiences and how much he has been trolled after his exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

He further added that mean comments affect his family and many at times he has to sit down and explain to his mother about the situation.

“A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself," the 30-years-old actor commented.

When the actor was asked about his film’s selection he stated, “I am in a position where I can choose, and I am very particular about the choices I make."