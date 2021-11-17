 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
AFP

Lahore calls for a 'solution' as smog blankets the city

By
AFP

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Lahore consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution. Photo: AFP
Lahore consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution. Photo: AFP

  • IQAir says Lahore had an air quality ranking of 348, crossing the hazardous level of 300.
  • Lahore consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.
  • Daily wage workers say children are developing breathing diseases and they cannot afford doctor's charges.

LAHORE: An air quality monitor on Wednesday declared Lahore the most polluted city in the world, as residents choking in acrid smog pleaded with officials to take action.

Lahore had an air quality ranking of 348, well over the hazardous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss technology company that operates the AirVisual monitoring platform.

"Children are experiencing breathing diseases [...] for God’s sake, find a solution," labourer Muhammad Saeed told AFP.

Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

Lahore, a bustling megacity of more than 11 million people in Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.

In recent years residents have built their own air purifiers and taken out lawsuits against government officials in desperate bids to clean the air — but authorities have been slow to act, blaming the smog on India or claiming the figures are exaggerated.

"We are poor people, can’t even afford a doctor’s charges," shopkeeper Ikram Ahmed told AFP.

"We can only plead with them to control the pollution. I am not a literate person, but I have read that Lahore has the worst air quality and then comes India’s Delhi. If it continues like this, we will die."

"Before, I used to come (for a walk) with my children but now I don’t bring them out with me," Saeed the labourer said.

"There are factories and small industries operating here, either shift them somewhere else, give them compensation or provide them with modern technology, so we can get rid of this smog."

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa witnesses Corps level exercise at Kharian

Gen Bajwa witnesses Corps level exercise at Kharian
UK announces new immigration system for Pakistan

UK announces new immigration system for Pakistan
Shahzad Nawaz appointed as PM's special assistant on culture, arts and related communications

Shahzad Nawaz appointed as PM's special assistant on culture, arts and related communications
PM Imran Khan meets Karachi 'icon' Amir Liaquat after his downhearted message

PM Imran Khan meets Karachi 'icon' Amir Liaquat after his downhearted message
DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell visit to President Arif Alvi

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell visit to President Arif Alvi
WATCH: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has PPP MNA thrown out of Parliament

WATCH: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has PPP MNA thrown out of Parliament
Opposition decides to move court; govt seeks reconciliation

Opposition decides to move court; govt seeks reconciliation
Third testimony from within judiciary favouring Nawaz Sharif has come: Maryam Nawaz

Third testimony from within judiciary favouring Nawaz Sharif has come: Maryam Nawaz
Govt bulldozes legislation for use of EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis amid ruckus in Parliament

Govt bulldozes legislation for use of EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis amid ruckus in Parliament
Bill on electronic voting machines deferred — but only temporarily

Bill on electronic voting machines deferred — but only temporarily
Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India

Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India
Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market

Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market

Latest

view all