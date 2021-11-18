'Back again': Babar Azam shares practice session shots ahead of game against Bangladesh

Pakistan cricket team's top order batsman Babar Azam poses with the bat on a cricket field. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

As the Pakistan cricket team gets ready for its first game against Bangladesh tomorrow, star batter and national cricket team captain Babar Azam expressed his confidence for the series through some pictures on Twitter from the practice session.

Babar Azam captioned his new photos, "Back again".

In one picture, he is seen with other players, including Muhammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dhani, while the second one is a solo shot of a confident Babar Azam wearing his kit and helmet and looking straight into the camera mid-practice.

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played tomorrow in Dhaka. The match will start at 1pm Pakistan time. The other two T20 matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are scheduled for November 20 and 22.