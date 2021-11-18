 
Showbiz
Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is welcoming chilly winters in Pataudi Palace.

The diva, who is currently residing in her husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral mansion, turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a sun-kissed photo of herself in a red sweatshirt.

"Swaeter weather," Kareena added a sticker on her picture. The 41-year-old actor kept her look make-up free and opted for flowing tresses for the camera. 

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is set to release on Valentine's Day 2022. 

