'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat

Thursday Nov 18 2021
Actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is raising her voice against Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Turning to her social media on Wednesday, the actor called out the Indian film industry for misrepresenting Muslims.

“Sooryavanshi”is the latest film in Bollywood promoting islamophobia. The tide is turning in Hollywood & I hope that across the border they will also follow suit," wrote Mehwish on her Instagram Stories.

The actor also went on to urge Bollywood to 'build bridges' not 'hatred' in their movies.

"As I’ve said, if not positive depictions,at least be fair in the way that you show Muslims. Build bridges not hatred!" concluded Mehwish Hayat.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty also responded the criticism around Muslim villains in the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer.

"If I ask you one question - Jaykant Shikre (the antagonist in Singham, essayed by Prakash Raj) was a Hindu, then came in this universe (Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which includes Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba), a Hindu Godman who was the villain. In Simmba, Durva Yashwant Ranade (played by Sonu Sood) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why wasn’t that a problem?” said Shetty.

