Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new home has a separate room for late dad Rishi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have dedicated a special room to the late actor and former’s father Rishi Kapoor as reported by India Today.

Lovebirds’ new abode is under construction in Mumbai will possibly have all luxurious amenities. According to sources, the couple has asked the contractor to wind up the construction as each and every detail of the building has been supervised by themselves including Neetu Kapoor.

The trio can be frequently seen at the construction site in Bandra over the last few months. Watch here:

The insider exclusively reveals IndiaToday, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow.”

