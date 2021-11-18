 
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

The Queen is looking to get back to her regular work schedule as she was spotted in a second public engagement since spraining her back.

In photos released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen was seen addressing a virtual audience from Windsor Castle, where she is currently residing.

In her prior meeting, she received General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle with an audience in public.

It is pertinent to mention that she sparked concern when she pulled out from Remembrance Sunday due to the severity of her health issues. 

Shortly before the service, the Palace issued a statement that read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

