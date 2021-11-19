 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello

As dished by an insider, it was Mendes who actually initiated the split from Cabello. File footage  

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left their fans heartbroken after two years of dating. 

Now, as dished by an insider, it was Mendes who actually initiated the split. 

E!News quoted a source as saying that Shawn "initiated the conversation" with Camila about breaking up last week. And while the source describes the Cinderella star as being "very upset over the split," they note that she "agreed" it was for the best.

"It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the insider went on. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."

As difficult as it may have been, Camila and Shawn are "still in communication and want to be friends." The source said it "was not a bad breakup at all."

According to the insider, their romance merely fizzled out, "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."

