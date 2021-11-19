Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Royal Variety Performance and held meetings with the 'amazing entertainers' from the world of theatre and music on Thursday night.



The royal couple shared stunning photos from the annual event on their official Instagram handle.

Posting the pictures, they said, “Attending this year’s Royal Variety Performance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night!”

The show is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance.



This year sees one hundred years of Her Majesty the Queen being Patron of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921.

Other performers of the event include Rod Stewart, Gregory Porter, James Blunt and others.

The show was hosted by British TV personality Alan Carr.