 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance
Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Royal Variety Performance and held meetings with the 'amazing entertainers' from the world of theatre and music on Thursday night.

The royal couple shared stunning photos from the annual event on their official Instagram handle.

Posting the pictures, they said, “Attending this year’s Royal Variety Performance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night!”

The show is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance.

This year sees one hundred years of Her Majesty the Queen being Patron of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921.

Other performers of the event include Rod Stewart, Gregory Porter, James Blunt and others.

The show was hosted by British TV personality Alan Carr.

More From Entertainment:

Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family

Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family
Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set

Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set
'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood

'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood
Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion
Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance
Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo

Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo
Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´
Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Latest

view all