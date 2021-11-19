 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Ranveer Singh gushes over Amitabh Bachchan's throwback picture, calls him 'hottie'

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Ranveer Singh recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan as he gushed over his throwback pictures on Friday.

The Sholay superstar took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his younger days as he posted a collage of his two photos.

Two photos from the past portray Bachchan dressed up in formal attire as he flaunted his dashing looks.

The veteran captioned the post, “Don't know where these days have gone." (Translated into English)

As soon as the picture was up on social media, fans started bombarding the post with love-filled comments.

However, the comment that stood out the most was from the Padmaavat star, who wrote, “Hottie."

Singh is known for one of the quickest actor to react on his media fraternity friends and seniors’ pictures.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor recently starred in Akshay Kumar starrer, Sooryavanshi. He also fronted his maiden TV quiz show The Big Picture.

Meanwhile, in addition to hosting 13th season of his famed show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Coolie actor will soon be seen starring in Brahmastra.

