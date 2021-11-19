 
Janhvi Kapoor looks cute as she walks the LA streets, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor turned into an OOTD inspiration as she wowed in a little black dress while walking around the streets of Los Angeles.

The Bollywood actor who is currently enjoying her trip to the United States, has been sharing lovely pictures with her fans,

Most recently, the actor shared a few post-card worthy clicks and captioned the post, "Honey I'm home. LA for less than a minute."

Donning an all-black outfit, the Dhadak actor looked adorable as she threw over a black blazer and paired it with long boots.

A few photographs portrayed the 24-year-old actor enjoying her drink sitting in a café while other showed her goofing around the streets.

She also added a couple of mesmerizing captures of the sky.

On the work front, her upcoming film Milli’s shooting is on-going while she will also be seen starring in Good Luck Jerry.

