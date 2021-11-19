Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

British singer Adele on Friday released her highly anticipated music album, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

The album titled "30" is the fourth studio album by the singer, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

Thousands of people took to social media to react to the new album. Among them was Dua Lipa who used her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of her mobile phone's screen.

The "Levitating" singer's post showed that she was listening to "I Drink Wine", which is part of Adele's new album.