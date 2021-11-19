 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adeles new album

British singer Adele on Friday released her highly anticipated music album, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

The album titled "30" is the fourth studio album by the singer, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adeles new album

Thousands of people took to social media to react to the new album. Among them was Dua Lipa who used her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of her mobile phone's screen.

The "Levitating" singer's post showed that she was listening to "I Drink Wine", which is part of Adele's new album.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for ‘House of Gucci’

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland leave fans guessing about their future thriller

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland leave fans guessing about their future thriller
Billie Eilish gears up to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Billie Eilish gears up to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Scarlett Johansson lends her talent and star power in new Marvel projects after settlement

Scarlett Johansson lends her talent and star power in new Marvel projects after settlement
Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family

Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family
Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set

Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set
'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood

'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood
Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion
Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother

Latest

view all