Saturday Nov 20 2021
Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Actors and social media influencers Aiman and Minal Khan came home to a surprise birthday celebration last night.

The divas, who turned 23 Friday night are expected to throw a big birthday bash for their celebrity friends today. 

Meanwhile, take a look at the midnight surprise hosted by the sisters' family and husbands.

In a photo shared by actor and friend Kinza Hashmi, fans could spot a neon light 'Happy Birthday' backdrop arranged with pink and yellow latex balloons to mark the occasion.

In another photo, both Aiman and Minal posed with bunch of bouquets and balloons before cutting their respective cakes.

Aiman, who donned a polka dot flowy outfit, was also joined by celebrity friends Areeba Habib and Kinza Hashmi. The mother-of-one along with husband Muneeb Butt arrived at the venue after twin sister Minal.

Minal Khan's husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also smiled ear-to-ear for the camera in a photo shared by Aiman.

For the night, Minal kept her look sleek and stylish with a black turtle neck and gold accessories.

The twin sisters were then joined by their husbands and Aiman's toddler Amal for the cake cutting ceremony.

Take a look:



