Saturday Nov 20 2021
Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post

Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post

Camila Cabello is returning to the social media after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old singer turned to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a thread of photos with her fans.

In the first slide, the Havana hitmaker was spotted wearing a yellow shirt taking a selfie with multiple emoticons. In another picture, the songstress showed a picture of her slender figure in a metallic outfit. 

Camila's fans were quick to pour in well wishes for the singer in the comments section.

“I’m still crying but issok, glad to see her doing well<3,” a fan wrote.

“HOPE WE’LL SEE A BREAKUP GLOW IDK IF YOU GUYS ARE HAPPY WE’LL BE OKAY,” added another one.

“We love u Camila  .. Stay strong and happy” added a fan.

