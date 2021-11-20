 
Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan

Fast bowler Hasan Ali during the first T20 match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo: ICC
Fast bowler Hasan Ali during the first T20 match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo: ICC

  • "Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," says ICC. 
  • Article relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
  • Bangladesh cricket team fined 20% of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate. 

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka. 

"Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," reads a post on the ICC's website. 

The Article relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

This is the first offence for Hasan Ali in a 24-month period. A demerit point has been added to his profile in addition, disclosed the ICC. 

The incident took place during Bangladesh's innings, in the 17th over, when batsman Nurul Hasan was dismissed, caught behind off a Hasan Ali delivery. The right-arm fast bowler gave an inappropriate sendoff to the Bangladeshi batsman. 

The Bangladesh cricket team, on the other hand, were fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match. The Bangladesh cricket team were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

The charges were levelled against the two parties by on-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed. 

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

