 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Reuters

Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

A report commissioned by Times Up, and released on Friday, confirmed missteps
A report commissioned by Times Up, and released on Friday, confirmed 'missteps'

LOS ANGELES: Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood almost four years ago amid an outcry over sexual harassment, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" after a report found confusion about its mission, poor communication and other missteps.

The move follows public criticism about the group's close ties to politicians and confusion over its mission. A report commissioned by Times Up, and released on Friday, confirmed "missteps," said Time's Up board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger.

"This is a needed reset, not a retreat," Sulzberger said.

A Time's Up statement said "the structure, strategy and staff of the group will be rebuilt from the ground up," and interim President and Chief Executive Monifa Bandele will step down at year's end.

Three people will remain on a transition team to create "a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization," the statement said.

Time's Up was founded in 2018 and supported by Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Ashley Judd. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

James Bond: Idris Alba to play villain in the next 007 film?

James Bond: Idris Alba to play villain in the next 007 film?
Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post

Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post
David Bowie’s official photographer Mick Rock dead at 72

David Bowie’s official photographer Mick Rock dead at 72
Sandra Bullock 'knows' daughter Laila is going to be 'President of the United States'

Sandra Bullock 'knows' daughter Laila is going to be 'President of the United States'
Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'Constantly giggling'

Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'Constantly giggling'
Kevin Hart is not pleased about Paul Rudd being titled ‘sexiest man alive’

Kevin Hart is not pleased about Paul Rudd being titled ‘sexiest man alive’

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on impact her Disney lawsuit had on Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on impact her Disney lawsuit had on Hollywood

‘Classical’ Rome hosts first contemporary art fair

‘Classical’ Rome hosts first contemporary art fair
Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for staying mum on her conservatorship

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for staying mum on her conservatorship
Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off
Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

Latest

view all