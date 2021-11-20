 
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Actor Minal Khan is ringing in her first birthday after getting married and husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is making it worth her while.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the actor penned a love confession for his wife while attaching a chummy photo with Minal.

"Happy birthday baby! I love you," wrote Ahsan with a heart emoticon.

Minal, who does not shy away from expressing love for hubby on social media, took to the comments and responded, "I love you too," with a heart emoticon.

