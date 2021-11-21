 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
TBTariq Butt

Attorney-general hints at introducing more electoral reforms

By
TBTariq Butt

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan. Photo: Geo/tv/ file
Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan. Photo: Geo/tv/ file
  • Attorney-General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan hints at introducing more electoral reforms.
  • Says 77 amendments prepared for Elections Act, but some amendments had been held back after ministers' objections. 
  • Government will defend use of EVMs and I-voting if challenged in court, he says.  

ISLAMABAD: Days after the PTI-led government bulldozed legislation for use of EVMs and voting rights to overseas in a joint session of Parliament, Attorney-General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan hinted at introducing more electoral reforms.

The AGP said that the government had prepared 77 amendments for the Elections Act, 2017, but that some of the amendments had been removed from the bill, which was passed by Parliament, after he and some other ministers expressed reservations on them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to hold back these certain amendments, the attorney-general said, adding that the amendments would be tabled in Parliament after the concerns over them were addressed

Responding to a question, the attorney-general said that Parliament has not yet decided in which general elections EVMs will be used and i-voting will be introduced.

The government will defend the use of EVMs and i-voting if they are challenged in court, he added.

Govt bulldozes legislation for use of EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis

Earlier, on November 17, the government had passed 33 bills in a joint sitting of Parliament, with the Opposition rejecting the legislation, saying that the treasury benches had bulldozed the bills.

Among the bills passed, the most crucial were amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan had presented the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 to bring about the required amendments.

The motion to consider the bill had been passed with a majority vote as a total of 221 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion while 203 lawmakers opposed it.

Parliament had rejected the amendments moved by Opposition lawmakers including MNA Mohsin Dawar, Senator Taj Haider and Mushtaq Ahmed.

After the passage of the Elections Second Amendment Bill, 2021, the Election Commission of Pakistan shall, with the technical assistance of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and any other authority or agency, enable overseas Pakistanis in the prescribed manner, subject to secrecy and security, to exercise their right to vote during the general elections, Radio Pakistan had reported.

The bill also authorises the ECP to procure electronic voting machines for casting of votes in general elections.

More From Pakistan:

Govt to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan, vows PM Imran Khan

Govt to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan, vows PM Imran Khan
Pakistan logs 313 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

Pakistan logs 313 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths
Czech model acquitted in drug case leaves Pakistan prison

Czech model acquitted in drug case leaves Pakistan prison
100 huts destroyed as fire wreaks havoc in Karachi's shanty town

100 huts destroyed as fire wreaks havoc in Karachi's shanty town
Seizure of 'radioactive material': Pakistan says empty containers were being returned to China

Seizure of 'radioactive material': Pakistan says empty containers were being returned to China
'Doors never close in politics': PTI leader meets TLP chief Saad Rizvi

'Doors never close in politics': PTI leader meets TLP chief Saad Rizvi
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl

PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
In fiery speech, Chief Justice Gulzar slams critics, insists judges operating freely

In fiery speech, Chief Justice Gulzar slams critics, insists judges operating freely
What does it mean to be on the Fourth Schedule?

What does it mean to be on the Fourth Schedule?
Will the top polluters - US and China - cooperate to fight climate change?

Will the top polluters - US and China - cooperate to fight climate change?
Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
Several Karachi areas face gas shortage

Several Karachi areas face gas shortage

Latest

view all