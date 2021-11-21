 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77
Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77

Legendary Indian folk singer Gurmeet Bawa died of prolonged illness on Sunday at the age of 77.

According to the media reports, the singer breathed her last at a local hospital in Amritsar on Sunday morning.

Gurmeet’s health deteriorated on Saturday night and was admitted to an Amritsar hospital.

She was known for her long ‘hek’ that she could hold for about 45 seconds.

Gurmeet Bawa was one of the singers known for singing ‘Jugni’.

Tributes started pouring in shortly after the news of her death broke out.

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and paid a rich tribute to Bawa.

He shared a throwback video clip of Bawa, singing Jugni, saying: “The eternal Jugni of Panjab, the legendary Gurmeet Bawa, the spirit of #highwaythefilm continues her divine journey. Love, gratitude and respect to her. May she rest in peace.”


More From Showbiz:

Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet

Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet
Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'
Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post
Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day

Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo
Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Latest

view all