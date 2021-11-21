Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77

Legendary Indian folk singer Gurmeet Bawa died of prolonged illness on Sunday at the age of 77.



According to the media reports, the singer breathed her last at a local hospital in Amritsar on Sunday morning.

Gurmeet’s health deteriorated on Saturday night and was admitted to an Amritsar hospital.

She was known for her long ‘hek’ that she could hold for about 45 seconds.

Gurmeet Bawa was one of the singers known for singing ‘Jugni’.

Tributes started pouring in shortly after the news of her death broke out.

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and paid a rich tribute to Bawa.

He shared a throwback video clip of Bawa, singing Jugni, saying: “The eternal Jugni of Panjab, the legendary Gurmeet Bawa, the spirit of #highwaythefilm continues her divine journey. Love, gratitude and respect to her. May she rest in peace.”



