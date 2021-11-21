 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Fans call out Drake for planning concert soon after Astroworld tragedy

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Fans are less than thrilled after Drake scheduled a benefit concert a month after Astroworld tragedy
Drake has irked fans after deciding to headline a benefit concert in December, just a month after getting embroiled in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

After Drake’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with Kanye West was announced on Saturday, fans took to social media to call the One Dance rapper out for his decision to schedule the concert so soon after Astroworld, with many slamming it as a detour from the fall-out.

“Drake got cool with Kanye to take attention off his Astroworld involvement,” tweeted one user. Another fan echoed the same, writing, “Drake agreeing to perform live with Kanye is weird considering Astroworld.”

According to one fan, all the new updates from Kanye, his ex Kim Kardashian, and Drake are a ‘distraction’.

“I think if anything is weird, it’s that that these announcements like who Kim is dating and Drake and Kanye performing together are all convenient… Distractions from the $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit.”

Drake has been caught up in the Astroworld fallout alongside founder Travis Scott after he joined Travis for the headlining set on the fateful day.

The two, along with Live Nation and the NRG Stadium, now face lawsuits upwards of $2 billion. 

