Sunday Nov 21 2021
Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in Harry Potter, tweeted that she “owes everything” to Rowling
Harry Potter actor Afshan Azad says she ‘owes everything’ to author J.K. Rowling, who has effectively been cancelled on social media following her controversial remarks about transgender people.

Azad, who essayed the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter franchise, on November 17 tweeted that she “owes everything” to Rowling and the Harry Potter casting agents for giving her the chance of a lifetime.

“When the film came out I was sucked into the magical world like every other kid. Little did I know years later I’d audition for a role that would change my entire life…” said Azad.

Her tweet was lauded by some for remembering to thank Rowling despite the controversy surrounding her; many from the Harry Potter cast have distanced themselves from Rowling in light of her anti-trans comments.

Rowling was also left out of HBO Max’s upcoming reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts set to release on January 1, 2022.

The 33-year-old Ravenclaw first joined the cast in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Ron Weasley’s date to the Yule Ball and twin sister to Gryffindor’s Parvati Patil.

