Dengue claims three lives in Karachi, six in Punjab

— File photo

Sindh health department's spokesperson says recent casualties pushed the province’s dengue death toll for the year to 22.

As many as 269 people reportedly contracted the virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

78 people in Sindh found to be infected with the virus overnight, of which, 48 were from the province's dengue hotspot, Karachi.

Three people suffering from the dengue virus succumbed to the disease in Karachi on Sunday, a spokesperson of Sindh Health Department said.



The spokesperson said that the latest deaths have pushed the province’s dengue death toll for the year to 22.

He added that the patients who died hailed from the city’s district Central, district Korangi and district Malir.

According to the spokesperson, at least 78 people were found to be infected with the virus overnight, of which, 48 were from Karachi, 16 from Hyderabad, nine from Umarkot, three from Tharparkar and two from Matiari.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed the lives of six people in Punjab, Geo News reported Sunday.

As many as 269 people contracted the virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours, while most of the patients hailed from Lahore.

Health experts advise people to keep themselves fully covered by wearing full sleeves and avoid going outside early in the morning and in the evening.