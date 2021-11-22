 
Shreya Ghoshal shares sweet message of son Devyaan for fans

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared a sweet message of son Devyaan for his fans as he turned 6 months on Monday.

The Chikni Chameli singer took to Instagram and posted adorable photos with the son along with a sweet message on his behalf, saying: “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today.”

“Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me.”

Shreya continued, “Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings”.

The Ye Ishq Hai singer and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby on May 22, 2021.

She had introduced her son as ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.

