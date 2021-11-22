 
‘Bridgerton’ season two wraps up production

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen confirmed that filming for season two has wrapped up
Fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton are in for a treat! 

Creator Chris Van Dusen confirmed on November 20 that filming for the show's highly-anticipated season two has wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the pack-up on season two, Chris shared a picture of himself with the new show’s new leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

"That's a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year," he said, adding a special shout-out for his new protagonists.

"And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022."

Jonathan also took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap, sharing a photo of himself with Chris and Simone from the wrap party with the caption, “Series 2 complete. Heart full.”

The show was renewed for a second season in January, with Netflix giving it the green flag for seasons three and four in April. 

